Three KwaZulu-Natal pupils win big at national green entrepreneurship competition, including a trip to the US

Durban – Three pupils from Sibusiswe Comp Tech High School in Umbumbulu, south of Durban, secured the top spot at the national green entrepreneurship competition Step Up 2A Green Start Up National Youth Entrepreneurship Awards on Friday.
Tiffany Ogbonnaya, Zanele Khwela and Thulile Zikhali were awarded for their business plan which aimed to create a cheap source of energy using “eco-friendly coal” sourced from Marula nuts.
Their prizes include bursaries, tablets, R20 000 in seed funding and a trip to Silicon Valley in the US.
Zanele said that she was ecstatic at winning.
“I think the judges liked our idea because of the potential to disrupt the coal industry, and because it would help the community in many ways.”
Tiffany said she was still in disbelief that they had won.
“I still need to tell my mom – she’s the one who told me this team was going to win. Now we have to be practical and do more research to make this idea a reality.”
Step Up 2 A Green Start Up National Youth Green Entrepreneurship Programme is run by youth development agency Primestars.
Primestars MD Martin Sweet said the organisation aims to show young people how to harness environmental challenges as new business opportunities.
“To create entrepreneurs and reduce our high-unemployment rate, our youth will need to learn skills and develop competencies that will enable them to create businesses and become gainful employers in a circular, restorative, inclusive and clean economy.”
Sweet added there was R5 million. worth of prizes for the pupils.
They include:
– A trip to Silicon Valley sponsored by Sage/EGL Institute
– Degree bursaries from Richfield to the value of R112 000
– Bursaries to the Johannesburg Business School Entrepreneurship Programme
– Access to business incubator Razicorp’s P3 programme and Seed Academy’s internship programme
– Seed funding from YouthStart Foundation.
– Vouchers from Clicks; and tablets from the Sizwe Africa IT Group