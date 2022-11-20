Three more suspects arrested for alleged murder of German tourist in Mpumalanga

Durban - Three more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of 75-year-old German tourist Jörg Schnarr last month near Kruger National Park's Numbi Gate. The three were arrested last week.

This comes after Napoleon Joseph Nyalunga, 35, was arrested in connection with the tourist’s death during a botched hijacking on October 3. He appeared in court on charges of murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking. According to IOL, Schnarr was shot on Numbi Road, near White River while travelling with three other German tourists. The group had allegedly been stopped by the robbers who ordered them to unlock the vehicle. When the failed to comply quickly, the suspects fired a shot and Schnarr was hit. Schnarr drove the Hyundai H1 for about 100m before crashing into the wall of Heroes Academy.

A German tourist was fatally shot before their vehicle crashed on Numbi Road while they were travelling to Numbi Gate at Mdluli Safari Lodge. Photo: SAPS Police said in a statement on Saturday that three more suspects were arrested in connection with Schnarr’s murder.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said one of the three suspects, aged between 25 and 38, was cornered at a retail store in Nelspruit, while two were arrested in Badplaas and Elukwatini between Wednesday and Thursday. Mohlala said an intelligence-driven operation was conducted by members from Mpumalanga Provincial Task Team, Piet Retief Crime Intelligence, Tracing and Locating as well as Piet Retief detectives. This comes after information surfaced on the whereabouts of a suspect who was driving a silver grey VW Polo, he said.

“He was cornered by the members at the said retail store and upon investigation, it was established that he could be involved in a string of business robberies around Piet Retief, Ermelo and Bethal,” said Mohlala. Two more suspects were arrested around Elukwatini and Badplaas. “One of the two suspects was allegedly found in possession of a white Toyota Tazz believed to have been used during the brutal murder of the German tourist,” he said.

A firearm with its serial numbers filed off was recovered during the arrest, along with 11 rounds of live ammunition and a number of jamming devices. Mohlala said all three were suspected of also being involved in multiple house robberies around Gert Sibande District. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.