Picture: SAPS

Durban - Three men, between the ages of 20 and 30, are due in court after they were charged for stock theft. This comes as police have vowed to intensify their fight against stock theft in KwaZulu-Natal. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said police were conducting operations at Bellevue when they found three men in a bakkie with a trailer carrying seven cattle and a calf.

"During the stop and search operation police also found four cattle carcasses in their bakkie. The men could not provide police with an explanation as to how they came into possession of the livestock and carcasses. The suspects were detained at the Vryheid police station where they were charged for stock theft as well as for being in possession of suspected stolen property. They will appear in the Vryheid Magistrates Court on Monday. Further investigations has linked the suspects to additional stock theft cases in Vryheid and Paulpietersburg," Naicker said.

He said in another operation that was conducted by the Pietermaritzburg Stock Theft Unit in Plessislaer on Saturday, a man was arrested and four cattle were seized in KwaPata. Two of the cattle were handed back to the lawful owner as they were branded. The suspect will appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court soon.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, commended police officers at the Stock Theft Unit for the arrests.