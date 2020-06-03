Three outlets closed for not observing liquor laws
This is according to the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who yesterday vowed to crack down on liquor outlets breaking the regulations.
Dube-Ncube said the KZN Liquor Authority was empowered to recommend the suspension of the liquor licence until the end of the lockdown or for three months. She said this was possible if there was enough evidence pointing out the violation of any of the provisions contained in the KZN Liquor Licensing Act.
“I wish to commend the team of inspectors from the department - the KZN Liquor Authority, Department of Employment and Labour, metro police, SAPS, Crime Intelligence and other law-enforcement agencies - for their unannounced visits to licensed premises across the province,” she said.
Dube-Ncube also praised the majority of licence holders for their adherence to the regulations.
“The regulations are aimed at ensuring the health and safety of customers, workers, liquor traders and the people of this province as a whole.”
According to the MEC, about 8 000 liquor licence holders were open for business in the province.
Inspectors were out in full force monitoring compliance with regulations. According to the department, in eThekwini, two outlets in Effingham Heights and in Avoca Hills were shut down on Monday while the department received 26 complaints.
The other shutdown was at Umkhanyakude district.
“In uThukela, 13 outlets were inspected - we received 10 complaints and three non-compliances. In Umgungundlovu District, 27 premises were inspected and were found to be compliant and one was non-compliant,” said Dube-Ncube.
