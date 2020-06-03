Three outlets closed for not observing liquor laws

Durban - Three liquor outlets were shut down on Monday for violating regulations governing the sale of alcohol during the Covid-19 level 3 lockdown.

This is according to the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who yesterday vowed to crack down on liquor outlets breaking the regulations.

Dube-Ncube said the KZN Liquor Authority was empowered to recommend the suspension of the liquor licence until the end of the lockdown or for three months. She said this was possible if there was enough evidence pointing out the violation of any of the provisions contained in the KZN Liquor Licensing Act.

“I wish to commend the team of inspectors from the department - the KZN Liquor Authority, Department of Employment and Labour, metro police, SAPS, Crime Intelligence and other law-enforcement agencies - for their unannounced visits to licensed premises across the province,” she said.

Dube-Ncube also praised the majority of licence holders for their adherence to the regulations.