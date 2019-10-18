MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Kwazi Mshengu Picture: Se-Anne Rall

Durban - MEC for the Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Kwazi Mshengu, has called on communities to prioritise school safety. He was speaking following the deaths of three high school pupils this week. Mshengu has called for education stakeholders to work together to root out school violence and bring about peace at schools.

"Pupils from Eastwood Secondary School, Siyabonga High School and Ndakana High School were killed this week. They were either stabbed or assaulted by their own school mates. We are however comforted by the fact that the police are carrying out further investigations with regards to these unfortunate cases," Mshengu said.

He said following these tragic incidents, they are making a clarion call to all education social partners to join hands and work together to eliminate school related violence. Words cannot begin to comprehend the heartache caused by these tragic incidents.

He said senior education authorities have already been dispatched to the affected schools to provide assistance where possible.