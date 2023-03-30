Three shot in robbery at an Umgeni Park restaurant in Durban

Durban – Three people have been rushed to a hospital in a critical condition after they were shot during an armed robbery at a restaurant in Umgeni Park in Durban on Thursday night. According to Emer-G-Med Paramedics spokesperson Kyle van Reenen, just after 7pm on Thursday night, Emer-G-Med paramedics together with multiple emergency service agencies responded to the scene of a shooting incident at a popular restaurant.

He said when paramedics arrived at the scene, three people were found to have sustained critical gunshot wounds. “Advanced Life Support intervention was needed to stabilise them before they were rushed by ambulances to nearby hospitals for further medical care,” said Van Reenen. He said police were on the scene and would investigate further.

Police have been approached for comment. Meanwhile in a separate incident earlier this week, The Mercury’s sister publication, ‘Daily News’, reported that police who responded to a shooting in Wentworth, in the south of Durban, were met with a hail of bullets from the suspects, while a woman walking along the road was struck by a stray bullet. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that police were searching for suspects in connection with cases of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.