DURBAN - Three police officers have been fired and 41 others will face disciplinary action following a protest outside the KwaZulu-Natal SAPS headquarters in Durban on Monday. More than 40 officers were detained at the provincial offices until 2am yesterday morning, after a group of about 250 policemen and women took to the streets to protest against unfair promotions and other grievances within the SAPS.

The members marched to the Servamus building in Bram Fischer Road, after provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi or any official from his office, failed to meet the group at Durban City Hall.

According to a source, while they were outside the provincial headquarters, five members were called up into a boardroom and told that Mkhwanazi would address them.

“When we got inside, our hands were bound with cable ties, while other members of ours, outside, were apprehended. We were told that we were being arrested but not on what charges,” he said.

SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said provincial police management held discussions with protesting members up until 2am yesterday morning.

“Following the discussions, three members have been summarily dismissed, 21 will face disciplinary action at provincial level and 20 will face disciplinary action at their respective units, at national level,” said Naidoo.

National SAPS commissioner General Khehla John Sitole said: “We will not tolerate our members holding the SAPS, as well as the people of South Africa, at ransom through unprotected industrial action.”

Yesterday, South African Police Allied Workers Union convener Lee Mchunu said he had been contacted by SAPS management about a meeting.

