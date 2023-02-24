Three suspects believed to be connected to numerous serious crimes arrested in northern KZN

Durban - A multidisciplinary operation resulted in the arrest of three suspects who are believed to be linked to numerous crimes, including murder, attempted murder, business robbery and house robbery in the Shakaskraal area near KwaDukuza in northern KwaZulu-Natal. According to Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell, the suspects were arrested on Thursday morning.

Powell said during the course of the morning members of Marshall’s Special Operations Team working on information received from the Umhlali SAPS went to the Shakaskraal area, together with various other security companies. Other teams involved in the operation included the KwaDukuza Municipality Special Operations Unit, the Umhlali K9 unit and the Ilembe Task Team, he said. “During the operation, three suspects that are believed to be involved in numerous crimes, including murder, attempted murder, business robbery and house robbery were arrested,” he said.

Powell said one unlicensed firearm with live ammunition, one replica firearm and a knife were found in the suspects’ possession. “The three suspects have been transported to the Umhlali SAPS for further investigation and processing where they will be charged accordingly,” he said. Powell congratulated the teams involved for the successful arrest.

Meanwhile, crime stats compiled by Marshall Security from February 1 to 15, issued on Tuesday, revealed that in the first two weeks of February, 109 incidents were reported to the security company’s Emergency Dispatch Centre. “This was approximately 37 incidents more than the incident rate we recorded during the first two weeks of January 2023,” said Powell. He noted that the top types of incidents during this period were house breaking, theft of copper, theft and trespassing.