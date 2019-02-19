Three workers were killed when a boundary wall on a neighbouring property collapsed on them while they were working on a site in Isipingo Beach yesterday. Rescue Care

DURBAN - Three construction workers died after a boundary wall on a neighbouring property partially collapsed on them on 1st Avenue, Isipingo Beach, yesterday. Building contractor Cyril Pillay said the workers were digging on a construction site close to the site’s boundary when they noticed that the boundary wall on the neighbouring property had no foundation.

“There was no foundation going deep down and we were digging to put our boundary wall up,” said Pillay.

Pillay said he advised his foreman on site to prop up the neighbouring boundary wall, however, the props broke and the wall collapsed.

Pillay said the incident happened five minutes after he had left the site.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said four men had been working on the construction site when the wall collapsed on top of them.

“Three men, who were all believed to be about 30, sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased on the scene,” said Jamieson.

He said one man had sustained critical injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being rushed to hospital.

Jamieson said police were on the scene.

Police did not respond to a request for comment yesterday.

The owner of the property where the construction was taking place said he could not speak to the media because he was undergoing treatment.

- THE MERCURY