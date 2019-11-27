Three wounded in Wentworth drive-by shooting









The bullet holes in the wall after a drive by shooting in Wentworth on Tuesday. Picture: Se-Anne Rall Durban - Residents living in Wentworth's Lansdowne Road complex said they are fed up with the escalating gang wars taking place in the area, often leaving innocent people caught in the crossfire.

Residents at the "barracks" said the shootings take place on a weekly basis and they often have to run out to check up on their children, who are playing in the car park.

Long time resident, Allan Holmes, said they had had enough of the violence and broken promises made by SAPS.





On Tuesday afternoon, two men and a woman were shot during the latest drive-by.





Holmes said he was doing some work outside his house when he heard rapid gunfire.





"I heard people screaming that someone was shooting. The shooter shot over 20 bullets. They hit through the window and hit a woman in the ear. One of the guys, who was allegedly selling drugs was shot in the abdomen. We are tired of the police. They come and cordon off the place. They do all the necessary things but then nothing happens," he said.





Holmes said while he was standing outside, three suspected drug merchants tried to threaten him but he ignored them.





"The people selling drugs here don't even live here. We are tired of them. There are old people who live here and young children too," he said.





Nigel Miller's wife, Delyse, was shot.





He said he heard the gunfire and thought it was crackers.





"The bullets hit the speaker, ricocheted off the wall and hit Delyse in the bone behind her ear. The shooters carried on shooting. I grabbed Delyse but it was too late, she had already been hit. I rushed her to the hospital," he said.





Bullet holes in the wall in Landsdowne Road in Wentworth where 3 people were shot in a drive by yesterday @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/fLtwFUngeJ — LoisLane 📝📸 (@seannerall) November 27, 2019





Miller said his 19-year-old son and two grandchildren, aged 1 and 3, were inside the house. He said Delyse will be discharged from hospital but will go back to have the bullet removed next week.





Earlier in the day, KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, visited the area where he addressed residents.





Jula said police are working on a plan to bring down crime in Wentworth.









The Mercury