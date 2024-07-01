Thrills and taste of luxury at the Hollywoodbets Durban July

The premier horse racing event in Africa, Hollywoodbets Durban July, promises not only the thrill of the races but the taste of luxury with the presence of hospitality experiences. For those with a taste for the finer things in life, hospitality marquees are the place to be during the Durban July event.

Set to happen on July 6, the Hollywoodbets Durban July brings together the thrill of horse racing, opulent fashion and entertainment. This year’s theme, Ride The Wave, is seemingly suitable for Durban. Windhoek in partnership with Pegasus will create an exclusive VIP lounge where guests can indulge in the finest brews while enjoying views of the races.

“The Pegasus Lounge is situated on the field among the marquee village. Right on the edge of the track, this glass-fronted marquee is built on a raised deck, offering clients a premium hospitality experience. “Now in its 14th year, the Pegasus Lounge has established itself as a premier hospitality event at the Hollywoodbets Durban July,” stated Windhoek. The lounge, adorned with opulent furnishings and staffed by attentive servers, is set to be a sanctuary of sophistication amid the excitement of the July.

“The Pegasus Lounge prides itself on offering luxury hospitality at the most desirable events on the social calendar. With a focus on attention to detail, service, high-end catering, and beverage offerings as well as superior decor elements, we ensure you peace of mind on the day whilst entertaining and networking with guests.” Known for its commitment to quality and authenticity, Windhoek aims to elevate the experience for guests with a beer that encapsulates elegance, tradition and the spirit of the Durban July. “Windhoek is all about being #100Real. The brand reminds consumers that being authentic and true to itself is liberating. The brand also encourages consumers not to just blindly follow the crowd ... inspiring people to be #100Real.”

Windhoek guests at the Durban July will be immersed in the finest luxury experience that the company has to offer. “We are going to showcase and celebrate Windhoek’s #100Real positioning, visual identity and packaging through a differentiated and bold consumer experience at the Pegasus Lounge. We are going to execute an elevation experience that gives consumers the platform to connect and be their real selves while driving Windhoek’s premium credentials.” “Essentially, guests at the event will be treated to a premium experience, showcasing the authentic taste and quality of the Windhoek beer. From the moment they arrive, attendees will be immersed in the world of #100Real, experiencing first-hand what sets Windhoek beer apart from the rest.”