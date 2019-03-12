DURBAN - Two people died and three others are still missing, after a severe thunderstorm caused flooding in KwaMashu, Amaoti, Verulam and Inanda at the weekend. KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube, together with eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede, visited the affected areas and the family where three members - a mother, father and a child were washed away.

“The bodies of the father and a child have been recovered but the mother is still missing,” said Dube-Ncube.

She said in a separate incident two people were still reportedly missing in the Verulam area.

“A police search is still ongoing for all the missing persons. The scale of devastation is overwhelming,” Dube-Ncube said, adding that Cogta is leading mop-up operations in the affected areas.

“KZN Cogta’s disaster management teams are and will remain on site assisting the community with emergency relief,” she said.

Meanwhile, angry KwaMashu residents blocked roads in the area in protest after a collapsed bridge and clogged stormwater drains resulted in flooding in their homes.

A shaken resident, Thembi Myeza said she and her family, including a one-month-old baby escaped through the window because they feared for their lives as water gushed into their home at the height of the storm late on Sunday night.

“We used the window to escape the house. There was too much water inside the house and everything was floating as we were standing on top of the bed.

“We are very grateful to have helpful neighbours, as around 11pm at night, we were standing outside not knowing what to do but they offered us a place to sleep,” she said.

The 57-year-old couldn’t hold back her tears when she described how she watched her newly-bought furniture floating in the water.

“I’m too heartbroken that all my hard work to buy this furniture was just a waste and I have to start afresh now. What is so sad is that all of this could have been avoided if the municipality listened to us earlier and cleaned up the stormwater drains,” she said.

Buyiswa Duma, who lives with her husband and four children, said she had to evacuate her home because of the flooding.

“Each and every time the rain is heavy, this happens. I can’t even sleep with a soaked bed. My clothes are wet, my children’s school uniforms and their certificates are destroyed,” she said.

Bhekisisa Maphumulo, who lives with his four children, said every time his house is flooded, he has to start buying furniture all over again.

“I can’t tell you how many times I have bought furniture. Every year, when it rains hard, my house gets flooded. We are forced to live like this. This is a pigsty, not a house,” said Maphumulo.

Bernard Vumasi said the low-level concrete bridge, that was built over the river, had not been maintained.

“This is a Mickey Mouse operation and they want us to vote. When it rains the drains clog and overflow, and flood our houses. Nobody cares about that. The bridge and the stream are not being attended to,” said Vumasi, adding that most stormwater drains in the area are clogged and not maintained.

Speaking to the group of angry protesters, Dube-Ncube urged the community to remain calm as they would be doing all they could to assist the affected families.

“The disaster management team will go door to door to assess the damage caused so that we will provide you with food, blankets and other required services. The team will also help to unblock those drains that are blocked,” she said.

Dube-Ncube also told the residents that the bridge will be demolished and a new one built.

Venting their anger, residents said that political parties were merely using their unfortunate situation for political campaigning.

“I’m only here to try and assist the affected people. This has nothing to do with politics,” responded Dube Ncube.

THE MERCURY