Tip off leads to arrest of suspect who hijacked e-hailing driver, on the same day

DURBAN - A 29-YEAR-OLD suspect has appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court for hijacking an e-hailing driver and robbing him of his vehicle and belongings after a trip was requested to Newlands East on Tuesday. Nkosiyazi Maphumulo appeared in court for car hijacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said that on Tuesday, an SAPS team together with other law enforcement agencies proceeded to KwaMashu men’s hostel after receiving a tip-off regarding the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle. Mbele said the members of the joint operation proceeded to KwaMashu men’s hostel after receiving information that a hijacked vehicle was seen on Jabula Road near the hostel. “On arrival they spotted the vehicle with three occupants and it was intercepted,” she said.

Two suspects managed to flee on foot and ran towards the shacks, she said, while the driver was searched and found in possession of a .38 revolver with its serial numbers erased and 14 rounds of ammunition. “He was placed under arrest and charged for car hijacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm,” said Mbele. The vehicle was hijacked that same day from the e-hailing driver.