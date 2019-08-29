File photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - There are fewer things that are more scary that realising you've just driven into a protest. Especially living in a city where there are often service delivery protests. MasterDrive MD, Eugene Herbert, said many motorists were forced to find alternate routes or cancel their trips and meetings all together.

"If, however, you find yourself in the middle of a strike or clashes on the roads, follow these tips," he suggested.

The simplest way to remain safe is to avoid it all together by using alternative routes

Listen to the news and look at alerts on social media and apps before choosing a route every trip you take

Keep an eye out for people gathering at the side of the road or on bridges.

Drive watching 12 seconds ahead of you so that you can identify any volatile situations immediately

If you are forced to stop or slow down because of a protest, identify an escape route

If you feel the situation is becoming dangerous, unbuckle your seatbelt so you can exit the vehicle quickly. The car, however, is often the safest place to be.

Do not engage with protestors negatively

If you are forced to get away from an area quickly, remain calm. Taking aggressive evasive action that does not account for other drivers or people on the road could be more dangerous than acting calmly and slowly

Listen to authorities who are trained to defuse the situation and protect all citizens from harm

Your primary consideration is your personal safety

While it is preferable that your car does not get damaged, if you need to choose between the two, personal safety should be prioritised

Also keep someone posted on where you are and what is happening

"If you ever find yourself in this frightening situation, remaining calm is key. The objective is to avoid the situation completely. Never let a potentially dangerous situation catch you by surprise or block yourself in when things can turn violent. South African driver should be prepared for every scenario,” Herbert said.

The Mercury