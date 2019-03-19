File picture: Sandile Ndlovu

Durban -Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN) are hosting 40 tour operators and travel agents from across South Africa and the continent who have customers around the world arrived in Durban yesterday. The agents, mostly from SADC countries, are taking part in the annual “KZN Travel Academy” hosted by Tourism KZN.

In a statement issued, TKZN said the agents will meet local hospitality product owners from around the region and will later explore various tourism hotspots in KZN.

“These agents having been armed with up-to-date information and personal experiences, will be selling the destination and its many attractions to their customers back home,” said TKZN.

The influential agents include big-name operators like Springbok Atlas, whose key markets are the UK, the Americas and Germany.

Another important agency is Thompsons Africa, which brings tourists from the UK, Germany, the USA, China and India to KwaZulu-Natal.

Other tour operators deal with other key markets in Africa as well as a range of clients in several European countries.

Phindile Makwakwa, the acting Chief Executive Officer of TKZN said in its second year running, the event is becoming a valuable tool for their trade partner to attend to better sell and package KZN.

“There is nothing better than seeing and getting a feel for a destination. It is also going to be very worthwhile for them to meet our local trade partners like hotels, B&Bs and the various attractions and destinations-and to partner with them to offer their customers back home and around the world good deals and packages about KZN,” she said.

Makwakwa explained that the idea is to convert their new-found knowledge and experiences into bookings and to keep KZN top of mind when they return home and interact with their clients

“The ultimate aim is for them to recommend KZN for holidays so that we grow the number of international arrivals into the province. This will boost our economy and, create and sustain jobs in the all-important tourism sector,” she said.

Makwakwa will be welcoming them to the province and giving them briefings before they get down to their training at the workshops.

The agents will get to meet representatives from Durban, Richards Bay, the South Coast, the Drakensberg, Elephant Coast, uMhlanga and the Midlands.

After their workshop and networking sessions with the KZN trade, they will go on one of three tours: to the Elephant Coast, the Drakensberg and battlefields and to the Midlands.

“They are going to be very busy and will make new contacts and friends. And we will make sure that they take home some special KZN memories,” Makwakwa said.

The Mercury