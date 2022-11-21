Toddler, 3, rushed to hospital after surviving 30m fall down Umgeni Road cliff in Durban

Durban – A toddler was rushed to hospital after falling 30m down a cliff on Umgeni Road in Durban on Monday. According to Medi Response spokesperson, Paul Herbst, an advanced life support paramedics and search and rescue unit responded to Umgeni Road for reports of a child that had fallen down a cliff.

“On arrival of crews, it was established that a 3-year-old child had fallen approximately 30m down a cliff,” he said. Herbst said together with Metro Police Search and Rescue, crews broke a hole through a wall to access a pathway to the child. “The child was found to have sustained moderate injuries and was packaged and carried out of the area to an awaiting Medi Response ambulance,” he said.

He said the child was in stable condition and was transported to hospital for further care. IOL reported in March that a 4-year-old boy who fell from a Durban flat died in hospital. The boy had been on holiday with his family from Gauteng at the time of his death. According to the report, the child fell from the window of an apartment on the fourth floor at a block of flats at North Beach.

“When paramedics arrived on scene, the patient was found in a critical condition. The patient was treated on scene by Netcare 911 Emergency Care Practitioners and once stabilised was flown by Netcare 911 helicopter ambulance to a specialist facility for further treatment,” Herbst said. A toddler fell 30 metres down a cliff in Umgeni Road in Durban. l SUPPLIED

