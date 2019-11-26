The bullet-riddled SUV found at the scene Picture: ER24

Durban - A two-year-old girl was killed and six others wounded following a shooting in Cato Ridge, west of Durban, on Tuesday. According to police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, eight people were travelling in a vehicle along Nagle Dam Main Road just after 9am when three men approached the vehicle and fired shots.

"They fired several shots towards them and there was an exchange of gunfire. Two occupants in the vehicle a two-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man were fatally shot by unknown suspects. The suspects fled into nearby bushes. The other injured victims were taken to hospital for medical attention. The motive is yet to be established as the investigations continue," she said.

ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring, said medics assessed the two and found that they had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life.

"Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead. A short time later, medics were informed that six other patients, who had been in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, were transported privately to a nearby clinic. At the clinic, medics assessed the patients and found that a 3-year-old boy was in a critical condition while five adults had sustained minor to moderate injuries," Meiring said.