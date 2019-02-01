PORT ELIZABETH - The trial of a 22-year-old man charged with the murder of 2-year-old Hakeem Baartman is expected to go ahead in the Port Elizabeth High Court. Marshall Thomas has been charged with killing the toddler in November 2017. The case was previously postponed for a possible plea and sentence deal. However, the State yesterday requested that the case go to trial.

According to the State, Baartman was walking with his uncle in Helenvale, in an area called “Die Gat”, when the shooting incident unfolded. Hakeem was hit in the head by a stray bullet and died on the scene.

It was alleged that on November 18, 2017, the 2-year-old boy was fatally injured and Dimitri Guest, 17, sustained a gunshot wound to the neck.

It was further alleged that Guest was sitting on the steps of a house in Hartebees Street in Helenvale when Thomas approached from an open field and started shooting at him.

The State alleges that Guest was a target and when he ran into the street, Thomas continued firing at him. The toddler was caught in the middle and shot in the head.

Thomas has also been charged with the attempted murder of the toddler’s uncle, Ashley Baartman, who was with the child at the time of the shooting.

- African News Agency (ANA)