One of the toll plaza's on the N1 highway. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

National routes across the country are expected to be affected by a toll workers strike on Monday morning.

The South African Transport and Allied Workers’ Union (SATAWU) said in a statement on Sunday that its members who were employed by Intertoll Africa, a subsidiary of Group 5, will embark on a national strike on Monday from 6am.

The union said workers on the N1 from South Grasmere Plaza to Free State, N4 from Magalies to Rustenburg and N2 from Mthunzini to Othangathi would down tools until their demands are met.

It said it had issued a 48-hour strike notice to the employer on Friday, as a last resort after protracted and difficult wage negotiations that started late last year.

The union said the negotiated wage deal was supposed to have been implemented on 1 March but as yet parties have not been able to agree.

Workers are demanding a minimum wage of R7 000 per month for toll collectors, administrators and cleaners while the employer is only offering R3 970.

Supervisors are demanding a minimum of R11 000 against the employer’s paltry R7 066.

The union said the majority of workers are currently paid R2 900, which is a far cry from a living wage.

Members also want 6 months maternity leave at full pay; the employer insists on the current

3 months at 75% of pay.

Other demands include annual leave of 25 days and medical aid cover to be extended to family. Intertoll wants annual leave to remain unchanged at 18 days and has flatly rejected the demand for medical aid cover extension.

The union said at the root of workers’ disgruntlement was the disproportionate distribution of the company’s takings.

"On an ordinary day, a worker collects R20 000 on behalf of the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral). Intertoll workers collected R1.6 billion for the 2016/2017 financial year. That same year, six executives took home a staggering R18 million each, including guaranteed bonuses of R3 million per head. SATAWU cannot sit idly while the employer contributes to the widening of the inequality gap."