A 27-year-old former employee of the Leandra Toll Plaza was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the Evander Regional Court in Mpumalanga. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - A 27-year-old former employee of the Leandra Toll Plaza was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the Evander Regional Court in Mpumalanga after he was found guilty of defrauding motorists. Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said Thabo Simon Ntuli was arrested on September 2016 when the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team searched the tollgate operator booths and found a skimming device on him. Sekgotodi said this was after a spike in card-skimming related complaints. The victims included motorists from Leslie, Secunda, Leandra and elsewhere in the country.

“Hawks investigations successfully linked over 1075 counts of these illegal transactions to the Leandra Toll Plaza where Ntuli was employed at the time. Ntuli would skim unsuspecting passing motorists’ bank cards and store their data which enabled him to access their funds using electronic transfers and cloned cards.”

Ntuli, who was sentenced on Tuesday, has been in custody since his arrest. The court ordered him to serve an effective 20 years imprisonment for fraud.

African News Agency (ANA)