Durban - Tongaat police conducted a number of operations in their area to curb violent crimes. Police officers were targeting liquor outlets and hot spot areas. Police officers charged four people for dealing in liquor without a license. "Four suspects were arrested for possession of heroin. While the police officers were conducting operations, they spotted three suspects at two different locations carrying bags. The first suspect was searched and his bag was checked. He was found in possession of counterfeit notes to the value of R362 000," said police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.

He said a further two suspects were found in possession of clothing, cellphones, reflector jacket and liquor suspected to be stolen. They failed to provide police officers with a satisfactory explanation on how they came into possession of the goods.

"Liquor, drugs and stolen goods were seized for further investigation. The arrested suspects will appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court soon. In another operation, two suspects were arrested for theft at the Durban Harbour after they were apprehended for stealing fertilizer to the street value of R2.6 million. It is alleged that after the fertilizer was offloaded from a vessel at the harbour, it was stolen by the suspects," Zwane said.

He said a case of theft was opened at Maydon Wharf and detectives initiated an investigation. Investigations led the police officers to Clairwood where the stolen fertilizer was seized. Two suspects were charged with theft and are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court soon.

The Mercury