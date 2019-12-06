A resident said the biggest problem is not that they don’t have water, it was that tankers were not sent to the community. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

(Tongaat) residents are up in arms over a lack of adequate water tankers after the pumps that supply water to the area malfunctioned on Monday, leaving the community without water for most of the week.

Colin Mooragan from the Tongaat Water Crisis Committee accused eThekwini Municipality of failing to provide the community with water tankers on time.

“The biggest problem is not that we don’t have water, we understand that the problem is old infrastructure it becomes a bigger problem when they don’t send tankers. We’re quite a big community,” said Mooragan.

He said they had not received a clear answer as to why the problem existed, adding that they were disappointed with the municipality.

“The community are up in arms and they’ll be having a service delivery march on Saturday about various issues, including water,” he said.

A oThongathi resident, who asked not to be named, said it had been extremely difficult without water, especially for the working class.

“There were no water tankers on Monday, there was one on Tuesday and another on Wednesday night,” she said.

An 80-year-old Buffelsdale resident, who lives with his 72-year-old wife, said the last week had been a battle.

“My granddaughter came with water, otherwise we wouldn’t have coped, and when the tankers did come we weren’t strong enough to carry the water to the house,” he said.

DA exco member Yogis Govender said the ongoing water outages in oThongathi were a direct result of poor management by the city’s Department of Water and Sanitation.

“The outage this week was caused because both the pumps that supply water to the Tongaat South Reservoir had malfunctioned,” said Govender.

Govender, accused the city of refusing to hire extra tankers.

“They’ve only been dispatching between two and five tankers to cover two wards, with in excess of 20000 people,” she said.

Councillor Jonathan Annipen said the tanker service had been dismal, with agents who behaved in a rude and inconsiderate manner.

“Yesterday (on Wednesday), the unit indicated to me that they had sent out five tankers, but only three were actually in the area. The other two could not be accounted for,” said Annipen.

The municipality announced yesterday that the two pumps that had malfunctioned were operational again.

Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city was in the process of building water capacity in the reservoirs. “By this weekend at the latest, residents will have water running from their taps,” he said.

The Mercury