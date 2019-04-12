Thembinkosi Ngcobo, eThekwini parks head. Picture: Thokozani Ndlovu/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - At least 17 arts and culture organisations will receive funding from eThekwini Municipality’s parks and recreation unit, but for some the decision to grant the funds might have come too late. Speaking at a committee meeting at Durban’s City Hall yesterday, the head of the unit, Thembinkosi Ngcobo, said R16million had been approved as part of a grant-in-aid programme for 17 organisations.

Ngcobo said the department had a responsibility to support community-initiated programmes and projects that would contribute to the development and promotion of art, culture and heritage services within the municipality.

“We have set up a three-step criteria for allocation to the 17 organisations. We will also institute a public process for others to apply and once those eligible are selected they will be given a three-year funding deal,” he said.

Ngcobo said the funding was open to all arts, culture and heritage organisations.

The decision to grant the funding was praised by opposition parties, but the DA said there was still political interference as some organisations claimed that they had to answer to councillors about what was going on in their organisations.

Jarryd Watson of the Wentworth Arts and Culture Organisation said a number of its projects had been discontinued due to a lack of funding.

“We have a number of programmes for disabled dancers and disadvantaged children who come from Wentworth and other areas.

“We welcome funding from the department and hope to continue making an impact in our community.”

Kim Matthews of the Durban Music School said she was pleased to hear that it would be given funding.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support of the municipality. This will go a long way towards assisting the 640 orphaned and vulnerable children that we attend to. We will be able to give music bursaries and they will be able to learn a skill and go out and find jobs,” she said.

Another beneficiary, who asked not to be named, said he did not think his organisation’s doors would remain open much longer.

“For some of us, while it is a great initiative, it is a case of too little too late. We already have no funding to pay staff or continue running some of our projects. We were told that although the money had been approved, it may only be paid out in July. We cannot expect people to continue working and only pay them in July,” he said.

According to the report put forward by the parks department, the funding will not cover expenses related to business costs, equipment and salaries.

Movie shoots, projects that exceed R200 000 and building projects will also not be funded by the city.

