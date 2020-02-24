Top eDumbe official touted to be new Msunduzi Municipality manager









The new municipal manager for the Msunduzi Municipality is expected to be appointed this week. Picture: African News Agency(ANA) Archives Durban - The new municipal manager for the Msunduzi Municipality is expected to be appointed this week. Madoda Khathide, currently the municipal manager in eDumbe Municipality, has emerged as the front-runner for the position. He is expected to take up the position left vacant after the municipality parted ways with Sizwe Hadebe last September. At that time, Hadebe had been on suspension for more than a year. The municipality’s executive committee (exco) recommended Khathide’s appointment last week, and it is expected to be confirmed by a full council in a meeting on Wednesday. Khathide was competing against Mxolisi Nkosi for the position.

Nkosi is a former Msunduzi municipal manager and is credited with obtaining a clean audit in 2015 and improving its finances.

When he was controversially pushed out in 2016, the council had an estimated R1billion in its reserves.

Nkosi is the municipal manager in the uMkhanyakude District Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Little is known about Khathide but he is credited with also obtaining a clean audit in 2013/2014 while municipal manager at the Ladysmith Municipality.

Opposition party councillors, who sit on exco and were present when the recommendation was made, said they had recorded their objections to the recommendation to appoint Khathide, and put forward their preferred candidate.

DA Councillor Sibongiseni Majola said he was aware of the recommendation.

“We rejected that. The municipality is in a bad state and we want someone who has been tried and tested. Nkosi gave us our first clean audit, I don’t know anything about Khathide but we were told he had achieved a clean audit while he was in Ladysmith,” said Majola.

IFP councillor Thinasonke Ntombela said the party had pushed against the appointment. “We don’t understand why they haven’t chosen Nkosi as he has done this before.”

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said there were discussions about the position but those were confidential. He believed the matter would be finalised during a full council meeting.

Thebolla said whoever was appointed would have three key priorities - to improve revenue collection, improve waste management and improve the staff morale of city workers.

“On the issue of waste management, we aren’t just talking about sweeping the streets - we want a holistic approach that includes looking at the condition of the buildings in the city.

“We also want to focus on the improvement of staff morale. There are workers in the city who cannot tell you what they do in a day. We want workers to do what they get paid for,” said Thebolla.

He also spoke on the departure of administrator Sbu Sithole.

It was announced last week that Sithole had taken up the position of interim municipal manager in the Ugu District Municipality months before his tenure in Msunduzi was to end.

Thebolla said it was sad to see Sithole go but he hoped the new administrator, Scelo Duma, was just as capable and would continue where Sithole left off.

The Mercury