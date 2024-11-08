Top eThekwini official quits post

Dr Musa Gumede, the Deputy City Manager for Community and Emergency Services in the eThekwini metro, has resigned from his position. “The Mercury” has seen a resignation letter addressed to the City manager, Musa Mbhele, in which Gumede requested to leave at the end of this month.

The resignation has triggered concern among councillors who said Gumede’s departure was a serious loss of skill and institutional memory for the metro, adding that he had been with the municipality for some time. In the letter, Gumede said while his resignation was on short notice, he wanted to request that it be accepted. “It has been a privilege to serve the people of eThekwini and an honour to serve as Deputy City Manager,” Gumede wrote.

“The Mercury” reached out to Gumede for clarification on the matter but he declined to comment, stating, “I cannot comment on such a matter. What you are asking me is above me; please speak to the office of the City manager or the City’s communication unit.” The resignation comes as one other Deputy City Manager, Sibusiso Makhanya, is on suspension, along with the Head of Electricity, Maxwell Mthembu, and the Head of Parks, Recreation and Culture. An official with knowledge of Dr Gumede’s resignation indicated that he wanted to move on and was also concerned that his contract, which is set to expire in April 2025, will not be renewed.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi stated: “This comes as a shock, particularly since his contract still had a few months to run. We had hoped that, as someone who has been in the municipality for some time, he would stay. If experienced people leave, you lose institutional knowledge with the new people coming in. “We hope he has found greener pastures and that nothing bad is chasing him. We wish him well for the future and hope the City finds a suitable replacement.”