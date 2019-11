Top KZN cop vows end to shootings









Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA). Durban - A drive-by shooting that left three people in hospital has prompted SAPS KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula to call for the establishment of a rapid response team. Jula was at Wentworth police station yesterday where he listened to complaints about officers taking bribes from drug dealers. Community activist Justin Titus said police were aware of the drug turf wars in Wentworth, but were failing to act on information. During the past three months there had been several drive-by shootings and murders in Wentworth. In an incident on Tuesday at the Landsdowne Road complex in Austerville, a woman and two men were taken to hospital after being shot.

According to the woman’s husband, Nigel Miller, his wife Delyse was in the kitchen when she was struck in the ear by a stray bullet.

“The bullets hit a speaker, ricocheted off the wall and hit Delyse behind her ear.

“I grabbed Delyse but it was too late. She had been hit.”

He said she was discharged from hospital but would be admitted again next week to have the bullet removed.

He said the shooter was after a boy sitting next to the flat.

“The boy was shot in the stomach and he ran. He was rushed to hospital, but is fine. A second boy is in critical condition in hospital,” he said.

Wentworth mother Arlene Glover told how she reported threats made against her sons.

“Just weeks later both my sons were killed. I came to the police station and reported it and was told I needed to fill out an affidavit. Nothing was done and my sons are gone,” she said.

Yule Glover, 32, was shot dead two weeks ago while his brother, Evin, 26, was killed in September.

Jula said police operations would focus on both short- and long-term plans to rid the area of violence.

The Mercury