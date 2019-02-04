File image

DURBAN - District health expenditure on HIV has more than doubled in the past decade, an indicator of significant progress in moving towards a primary healthcare-oriented system. This is according to the Health Systems Trust’s Candy Day, who was commenting on the 13th edition of the District Health Barometer.

Published by the Health Systems Trust, the report revealed that, as a percentage of total spending on HIV, district health service expenditure has jumped from 7.3% to over 20% over the past 14 years.

But consistent condom use “continues to be low”, and can be linked to the number of condoms distributed by the government.

Between 2016/17 and 2017/18, the condom distribution rate dropped from an average of 48 to 36 condoms distributed per adult male per year.

However, the researchers suggested that the rate may have been historically lower than reported and that this might be the most accurate estimate for condom distribution.

Day, a technical specialist for the Health Systems Trust, told Health-e News that the increase of district-level spending had been largely driven by the country’s HIV treatment programme, which remains the largest in the world. Over 4million people access antiretrovirals through the state, which has driven this positive shift in expenditure.

At a time when the feasibility of the government’s National Health Insurance scheme is being questioned, the report authors noted that this shift in spending was essential, because primary healthcare was the “fundamental building block” and “heartbeat” of the NHI.

- Health-e News