DURBAN - A total shut down of universities in KwaZulu-Natal is expected on Monday. Student Representative Councils for the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT), Durban University of Technology (DUT) and the University of Zululand (UniZulu) have confirmed that they will be shutting down campuses tomorrow.

Among the number of issues they have raised, SRC’s said that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding is one of the major issues.

According to the posters that have been circulating on social media, students are calling for an indefinite shut down until all students are cleared for registration, until students are placed in safe and conducive residences and NSFAS allowances are unblocked and paid in full to students.

Speaking to The Mercury, UKZN SRC president Sanele Hlongwa confirmed they will be protesting outside campuses on Monday and will continue until their demands are met.

UKZN spokesperson Indu Moodley said they were aware of the call to protest and will engage with the SRC’s on Monday.

- THE MERCURY