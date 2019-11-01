Tough times ahead for cash-strapped consumers









File image: IOL Durban - There was little to no chance that civil servants or their trade unions were going to buy into finance minister Tito Mboweni’s idea of capping or even reducing salaries in order to reduce government spending. Dawie Roodt, chief economist of the Efficient Group, said while several ideas mooted by Mboweni in his mid-term budget speech were good, they were ten years too late. “After listening to the minister, it is clear that economic growth is going to remain dismal, unemployment is going to increase, and government debt is going to grow by leaps and bounds closely followed by a growth in unemployment statistics.” While it was possible that ratings agency Moody’s might keep South Africa’s sovereign debt at investment grade it was highly likely that they would change the outlook to negative after hearing what the minister had to say. “All Mboweni really achieved was to create the impression that he was honest enough to share the bad news with the country as a whole in the hope that he would be given some breathing space until he presented the main budget in February of 2020,” Roodt said.

Neil Roets, CEO of one of the largest debt counselling companies in South Africa, Debt Rescue, cautioned that deeply indebted consumers should face the fact that they were between a rock and a hard place for the foreseeable future with no relief in sight.

“The economy is under serious pressure and all the finance minister really managed to get across was that there was very little light on the horizon. One thing he did make clear was that the government was broke and given that it was unlikely that he was going to manage to rein in spending, I think it is extremely likely that things are going to get a lot worse for consumers before they get better,” Roets said.

His great fear was that the minister would once again hit on working South Africans to pay more taxes.

“The business sector has already been taxed to death which is one of the reasons why growth in the corporate sector was so slow. Most consumers have already cut out luxuries. About the only advice I have left is to avoid unnecessary debt like the plague. Forget about buying a new car – look around for a good used car instead. Now is not the time to upgrade your house unless there are valid reasons like a growing family. One piece of good news was the expectation that fuel price drops in November would be between 8c and 18c per litre for petrol, 14c for diesel, and 21c for illuminating paraffin," he said.

Roets said this was largely as a result of the unexpectedly good performance of the local currency as well as steady price of crude oil.

“Consider going under debt review sooner rather than later in order to repay your outstanding debt in lower instalments over a longer period of time while enjoying the legal protection that debt review provides. The stark reality is that unemployment is not going to improve anytime soon and many consumers who are still managing to hold on by their fingernails may find themselves unemployed in the near future as the economy contracts,” Roets said.

An in-house survey conducted by Debt Rescue recently found that 24.8% of consumers piled up debt to pay for day-to-day expenses, such as food, transport and schooling. A whopping 43% said they spent 50% or more of their monthly income on debt.

"The fact that nearly half of young people below the age of 35 were unemployed presented a huge problem. There was little to no chance that the sluggish economic growth would provide jobs for the millions of unemployed people, he said.

“Overall, we have seen a growth rate of 21% this year in consumers who have applied for debt review compared to the same period last year. Although many of us have already reached the point where there is nothing left to cut, we are going to have to adapt our lifestyle to adjust to tighter market conditions doing more with less. With gross consumer debt at around R1.8-trillion and the government’s gross loan debt at R2.2 trillion in 2016/17 financial year, it is clear that South Africans are in for a very rough ride, Roets said.

He said almost half of all consumers were three months or more behind in their repayments. The major culprits are credit and store cards followed closely by unsecured debt.

The Mercury