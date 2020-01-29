Durban – Authorities have assured cyclists, eager to enter the aQuellé Tour Durban on April 29, that the repairs to the flood-damaged M4 Ruth First Highway will be completed in time for the popular road race that has a loop from Moses Mabhida Stadium to Mdhloti and back as a central feature of the three races staged on the day.
The M4 was badly damaged by flooding between Sibaya and uMhlanga in November, and the repair has been hampered by further flooding in December.
However local councillors have been given a clear assurance from the Durban Metro Police and the Department of Transport that the repairs to the M4 will be ready for the race on the Freedom Day long weekend at the end of April.
DA councillor Nicole Bollman, who represents Ward 35 that covers the affected section of road, said after a meeting of all the parties involved with the repair of the damage to M4 that the road surface will be ready for the aQuellé Tour Durban.
“Everyone has committed to having the repairs ready for the race. We cannot predict what the weather is going to do in the coming months, and if we have another flood that will obviously hamper the repair work. However the repairs are progressing well, and all the parties concerned have committed to having the structural repairs completed and a surface on that section of the M4 that is ready for the race,” she added.