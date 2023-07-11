Tourism and hospitality industry benefits from snowfall in KZN

Durban - While dozens of holidaymakers dashed to parts of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands and Drakensberg to experience the snowy winter, Joburg residents were caught by surprise to find a similar scene in their city. The South African Weather Service confirmed that it had snowed in parts of Joburg yesterday, including in Soweto, Alberton and Roodepoort and other parts of Gauteng, due to a cold front that had caused a significant drop in temperatures.

In KZN, while the Transport Department warned motorists to drive cautiously in snowy regions, the hospitality sector was delighted by the roaring trade. Colette Macaskill, events manager at Netherwood Farm in Nottingham Road in the Midlands, said members of the public flocked to the area after images of snow were posted on social media.

Footprints in the snow at the Blueberry Café, in Nottingham Road in the KZN Midlands. Picture: Colette Macaskill “We have been overflowing with customers from as early as 7.30am. Our phone lines have been ringing non-stop with members of the public asking if the snow is still at Blueberry Café.” Brett Tungay, Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) East Coast chairperson, said the snowfall was good news for the tourism industry.

“It’s really good news for accommodation establishments as this does increase occupancy figures as members of the public want to see the snow. It’s also good news for restaurants and coffee shops as this will lead to an increase in visitors.” Tungay said the province normally experienced the most snow from mid July to late August, so more snowfall was expected over the next six to eight weeks. Siboniso Mngadi, KZN Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson, said disaster management teams were closely monitoring the weather conditions in the Harry Gwala District, uMgungundlovu District and uThukela District, where it was snowing.

He said residents should exercise caution when using gas and paraffin stoves, as well as izimbawula, to keep warm. SA Weather Service forecaster Wisani Maluleke said no snowfall was expected today. “The cold temperatures will continue tomorrow but there won’t be any snowfall. We did experience heavy snowfall today (Monday) in Kokstad, Underberg and Nottingham Road, but we don’t anticipate any more snow.