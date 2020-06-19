Tourism, beauty industry welcomes lockdown relaxation, anticipate long road to recovery

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal tourism, restaurant and hair and beauty businesses face tough times as they open and attempt to recoup massive losses and repay debts incurred during the lockdown over the next few months.

Federated Hospitality Association of SA (Fedhasa) KZN chairperson Brett Tungay said the government’s announcement that businesses such as resorts, casinos and sit-down restaurants could reopen under new advanced lockdown level 3 regulations was “a relief for the whole industry”, but there were concerns regarding restrictions. The government has yet to gazette regulations that will govern the opening hours, capacity and Covid-19 protocols that businesses must adhere to.

“We are all highly optimistic but concerned about what restrictions we are going to have in place. A lot of businesses are tentatively opening up, as well as a lot of restaurants that have been open for take-aways and have protocols in place already,” Tungay said. He added that the industry expected the government to announce the regulations within the next few days.

He said the question of whether alcohol could be served with meals was of concern to the sector, which had seen revenue plummet by between 50% and 60% when alcohol sales were only permitted until 6pm prior to the lockdown. He said it was difficult to discern how many businesses had survived, although those servicing mostly international tourists would remain shut and others had to deal with the impact of debt.

“Most of us are having to survive by taking out Covid-19 loans, which are all at the prime rate - it has not given us any breaks. A lot of smaller businesses, especially restaurants, are being turned away by the banks because they say it’s too risky,” he said.