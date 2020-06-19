Tourism, beauty industry welcomes lockdown relaxation, anticipate long road to recovery
Federated Hospitality Association of SA (Fedhasa) KZN chairperson Brett Tungay said the government’s announcement that businesses such as resorts, casinos and sit-down restaurants could reopen under new advanced lockdown level 3 regulations was “a relief for the whole industry”, but there were concerns regarding restrictions. The government has yet to gazette regulations that will govern the opening hours, capacity and Covid-19 protocols that businesses must adhere to.
“We are all highly optimistic but concerned about what restrictions we are going to have in place. A lot of businesses are tentatively opening up, as well as a lot of restaurants that have been open for take-aways and have protocols in place already,” Tungay said. He added that the industry expected the government to announce the regulations within the next few days.
He said the question of whether alcohol could be served with meals was of concern to the sector, which had seen revenue plummet by between 50% and 60% when alcohol sales were only permitted until 6pm prior to the lockdown. He said it was difficult to discern how many businesses had survived, although those servicing mostly international tourists would remain shut and others had to deal with the impact of debt.
“Most of us are having to survive by taking out Covid-19 loans, which are all at the prime rate - it has not given us any breaks. A lot of smaller businesses, especially restaurants, are being turned away by the banks because they say it’s too risky,” he said.
He added that most resorts needed 40% occupancy to break even.
Durban restaurateur Gary Clayton, the owner of Keys on Florida, Davenport and Southside in Malvern, and coffee shop Plate It Cafe in Florida Road, said he hoped to open early next week but some restaurants would not reopen and others were up for sale. “It’s good news just in terms of being able to open our doors, but we are also waiting for the guidelines - until what time can we trade, and what restrictions will be in place,” he said.
He added that if revenue dropped due to limited trading hours and capacity, for example from R400000 to R200000 a month, while expenses remained at R300000 this would make opening non-viable.
Jade Delphine Tomé, a South African hair industry entrepreneur who was leading a court challenge to reopen the hair and personal care industry, said the sector welcomed the move but would continue with the legal campaign. She said many businesses faced huge debt and it would take months to recover.
Tomé said the legal challenge, argued in the Cape High Court this week, aimed to obtain an order for the sector to be open under all lockdown levels.
The Mercury