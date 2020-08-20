Tourism Minister encourages South Africans to start travelling around country

Durban - Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane encouraged South Africans under level 2 lockdown to support the tourism sector by travelling around the country. Kubayi-Ngubane was speaking at a briefing which outlined tourism-related activities under level 2. “We are putting together the pieces of a new path towards recovery as many people in our sector return to work to provide for their families following months of hardship,” she said. Kubayi-Ngubane said the department intended to start as soon as possible with the implementation of the recovery plan. “We’re talking about marketing the country and having people like yourselves travelling, spending your money in the tourism sector so that tourism businesses can regain their status and become viable again,” she added.

Kubayi-Ngubane said when the tourism industry thrived, other sectors would also benefit.

“We are mindful that this is critical as tourism is one of the pillars for the broader South African economic recovery and growth.”

She said all accommodation venues were allowed to operate, provided they complied with regulations.

International travel would only reopen once the Covid-19 risks were determined to be lower, Kubayi-Ngubane added.

“Our wish is that in the following either weeks or months, we should be able to see our international tourism activities coming both inbound and outbound.”

Mercury