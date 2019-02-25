Photo: NSRI

DURBAN - A foreign tourist has died after suffering a suspected heart attack while swimming at a beach in Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said yesterday . NSRI Jeffreys Bay duty crew were activated at 6.15pm on Saturday following reports of a man rescued from the surf at a beach at Point, and suspected to be suffering a heart attack, NSRI Jeffreys Bay duty controller Ernie Schmidt said.

“Our NSRI rescue vehicle responded and the SAPS, Gardmed Ambulance Service and Private Care Ambulance Service also responded,” he said.

“On arrival we found a 55-year-old male had been rescued from shallow surf by a bystander. Despite extensive CPR efforts by NSRI medics and by paramedics, sadly the man was declared dead.”

The man and his wife were foreigners on holiday in Jeffreys Bay with friends from Johannesburg. His wife and friends were being supported by police, Schmidt said.

The woman who rescued the man from the surf has been commended for her involvement. “It appeared that the man was swimming when he collapsed and it was suspected that he suffered a heart attack. The bystander assisted him from the surf and raised the alarm,” Schmidt said.

- African News Agency (ANA)