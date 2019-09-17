File image Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Female Toyota South Africa Motors employees in Durban fear that they may also fall prey the unwanted sexual advances of a male employee in a management position after he allegedly sexually harassed an assistant manager since the beginning of the year. A letter sent to the Commission for Gender Equality(CGE) in July, from a concerned Toyota SA employee, pleads for assistance.

“This is a desperate cry for help. Please save the hundreds of women at Toyota South Africa Motors(TSAM) from a sexual predator,” wrote the employee.

She said for Toyota women #AMINEXT is a reality.

“The matter was formally reported to executives in HR. Instead of dealing with this issue in accordance with policy and procedure, the executives, desperate to cover this issue up appointed a female VP to mediate over the issue,” said the employee.

The employee said according to company policy, minor sexual harassment issues lead to a final written warning and serious ones similar to the one committed should result in a suspension and then dismissal.

“He was not even suspended to separate him from the victim, he carried on as if all is normal whilst all the women who were aware of his actions were suffering in agony,” said the employee.

The employee said Toyota has abdicated on its duty to protect its female employees from an unsafe working environment.

“The breach of policy has put TSAM women in a very vulnerable and dangerous position. In essence, because he got away with this, it means no employee will ever be disciplined for this very serious offence in future, otherwise, TSAM would be accused of inconsistent application of policy,” said the employee.

According to the employee, some staff have been receiving counselling.

“Women are scared every day at Toyota as they do not know who his next victim will be,” said the employee.

TSAM management confirmed that they were made aware of a complaint relating to sexual harassment against the individual in question.

“At the request of the complainant, the matter was mediated internally by a senior female executive within the organisation, upon which it was resolved and concluded and the outcome was accepted by both parties,” said TSAM.

The management said based on this the individual in question is still performing his duties.

However, according to the management team, subsequent to this, an anonymous complaint about the handling of this matter was received and it was decided that an objective and an independent investigation was necessary.

“Consequently, an independent dispute resolution organisation was appointed to ascertain facts and to probe the process as well as the outcome of the internal mediation. This investigation is still in progress,” said TSAM.

TSAM said the company treats allegations of sexual harassment very seriously, and that such behaviour is not tolerated in the organisation.

“TSAM would like to confirm that its workplace policies are aimed at cultivating and developing an environment that is free of sexual harassment, where all employees respect one another's dignity, personal space and gender equality.

“As such, the organisation takes allegations of sexual harassment in a serious light,” said management.

The CGE confirmed that they are investigating the matter.

“Unfortunately, the Commission cannot furnish you with further details as the investigation is ongoing, henceforth at a sensitive stage,” said the commission.

The Mercury