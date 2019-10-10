The expansion is part of the Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) Hiace Ses’fikile Plant.
Patel said the investment was another vote of confidence in the capability of the South African automotive industry and the KwaZulu-Natal economy.
Manufacturing is the largest contributor to economic output in the province, supporting more than 350 000 direct jobs.
He encouraged the automotive industry to prioritise local production of vehicles in line with the automotive master plan and to look at electric and hybrid vehicles in expansion plans.