Toyota revs up for major expansion of taxi plant









Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel, right, with Toyota South Africa Motors president and chief executive Andrew Kirby. Durban - A taxi manufacturing expansion plant worth almost half a billion rand was recently launched in Durban by the Minister of Trade and Industry (the dti), Ebrahim Patel. The expansion is part of the Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) Hiace Ses’fikile Plant. Patel said the investment was another vote of confidence in the capability of the South African automotive industry and the KwaZulu-Natal economy. Manufacturing is the largest contributor to economic output in the province, supporting more than 350 000 direct jobs. He encouraged the automotive industry to prioritise local production of vehicles in line with the automotive master plan and to look at electric and hybrid vehicles in expansion plans.

“Last year, government and stakeholders adopted an automotive master plan, aiming to achieve 1% of global vehicle production by 2035 (an increase from current 600000 units to almost 1.4 million a year) and increase Iocal content from 39% to 60%.

“The master plan is targeting double employment in the value chain from current levels to about 240000 and also to achieve at least level 4 BEE status from 2021,” said Patel.

He indicated that localisation must be a driver of development and opportunity and that localisation builds a country’s manufacturing footprint.

“Since TSAM’s localisation programme began, more than 80000 taxis have been assembled locally by Toyota and another smaller assembler.

“The increased level of local content is an important part of the vision for the industry and will increase the participation of more South Africans in this thriving sector of the economy. It’s also a practical implementation of the commitment Toyota made at the Investment Conference last year,” he said.

TSAM president and chief executive Andrew Kirby said in terms of the South African Automotive Masterplan, local automotive value addition needed to be exponentially increased.

The Mercury