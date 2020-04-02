Tracers comb uMlazi for virus victims

Durban - Tracing agents are working around the clock to find all the people who may have come in contact with uMlazi teacher Tholakele Shandu, who died from the Covid-19 virus this week. The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education confirmed that another teacher who had been in contact with Shandu and a 14-year-old pupil, both of uMlazi, had also tested positive for the virus. The pupil is believed to be related to the teacher. The department appealed to those who might have come in contact with Shandu or her immediate family members to present themselves at their nearest public health facility for testing. Panic-stricken residents say they are fearful the virus could have spread further.

Shandu, 47, was admitted to a private Durban hospital on March 6, where she spent almost three weeks before her death on Tuesday.

Zamambatha Shandu said her sister had never been diagnosed with a chronic disease until she was admitted to hospital and diagnosed with asthma.

She said Shandu first took ill at the end of February with flu-like symptoms and was battling to breathe.

“She visited a few doctors and was prescribed medication, but it did not help,” said Zamambatha.

“At the time she was admitted to hospital.

“After spending three weeks there, she was discharged. However, her condition just got worse.

“She was taken back to hospital and this time she tested positive for Covid-19. I couldn’t visit her, but checked on her daily by cellphone. A few days later, she was taken to the ICU. We’re still very confused as to how she contracted the virus,” Zamambatha said.

She said that after the lockdown was announced last Thursday, visits to hospitals were prohibited.

She said she had called the hospital daily to check on her sister.

“It’s was very hard to know my sister was sick and alone in hospital. None of us could visit.

“When I received the call that she has passed away, my heart sank. Losing a family member in this manner is so painful and difficult to manage.

“It’s also emotionally draining for us as a family.

“We were hopeful that she would make a full recovery. We prayed every day for her to get well.”

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said they would ensure that Shandu’s family, colleagues and pupils received counselling.

KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said Shandu’s death was another sad reminder that South Africans needed to take the necessary steps and be extra cautious during this time.

“We need to heed the government’s call for social distancing, safe hygiene practices and staying safe. It can happen to anybody. Let’s ensure we do all that we can to stop the spread of this virus,” he said.

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) said it believed Shandu had contracted the virus when she was first admitted to hospital.

According to her family, she was hospitalised with an elderly patient in her ward, Sadtu general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said.

He called on pupils and teachers at Shandu’s school not to panic while the Department of Health traced all those who had been in contact with her.

This week, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said government was sending testing teams to the country’s townships as it ramped up efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

But Mkhize said concerns about internal transmission of the virus in the townships, where crowded conditions offer a fertile breeding ground for it, meant the response needed to be stepped up.

“We won’t be going to all the townships at the same time, but we are targeting those where we want to deal with already identified cases of positive people or contacts,” Mkhize told a news conference. “We are scaling-up the intervention.”

He said the testing teams would initially focus on “hotspots” where infection rates were highest and that they would be supported by non-governmental organisations.

Mkhize said the government was hoping to double the size of its tracing teams, from around 5000 currently, with the help of community health workers, nurses and NGOs.

The Mercury