Tracker has released their latest results which shows hot spot areas in KZN for hijackings and vehicle thefts.

Durban - If you reside in Glenwood, Morningside and Musgrave, you are more likely to have your car stolen. However, if you live in Sydenham, Avoca Hills or Imbali in Pietermaritzburg, you have a higher chance of being hijacked.

These statistics are contained in a report by Tracker, which highlights crime hot spots around the country.

The latest vehicle crime statistics report also provided information on the times a driver was most likely to be attacked.

Tracker records indicated that the techniques employed by criminals were unchanged from the previous year.

“An average of 29% of Tracker’s activations resulted in a hostage being taken. Further techniques included criminals impersonating law enforcement officials in order to commit hijackings, a method otherwise known as blue light robberies; the spiking of drinks in order to take advantage of unsuspecting victims; and the use of online selling platforms,” the report noted.

Umbilo Community Policing Forum chairperson Heather Rorick said the easy access routes into and out of Glenwood, Morningside and Musgrave made it simple for criminals to get in and out of suburbs.

“It’s very easy for them to get in and out as quickly as possible. Another factor is that these criminals drive around and pick an area. Often you find that residents don’t adhere to warnings when they’re told not to sit in cars, so they become easy targets,” she said.

Rorick said in Glenwood, the issue of student hubs cropping up had had an adverse effect on the community, as there were more cars parked at the sides of roads.

She said there were also many schools in the three suburbs, and parents sitting in their cars and waiting for their children were targeted.

According to 2018 crime stats, Berea and Umbilo - which border Glenwood, Morningside and Musgrave - recorded 515 and 497 cases of theft of motor vehicles, respectively.

Sydenham CPF spokesperson Satish Dhupelia said while the report was concerning, there were a number of factors that needed to be taken into consideration.

“The report names Sydenham, but they could be referring to it as a precinct. That police station also covers Reservoir Hills and other areas. That said, a number of communities have put in safety measures to keep crime at bay,” he said.

