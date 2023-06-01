Independent Online
Thursday, June 1, 2023

Tractor driver airlifted to hospital after being crushed in an accident in Howick

A blue tractor is seen on its side in a field.

A tractor driver was severely injured when a tractor rolled over him in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Midlands EMS

Published 1h ago

Durban – A man was airlifted to a hospital after he was crushed by the tractor he was driving in the Howick area of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

According to Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson, Midlands EMS Howick advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to the D369 following a tractor accident just after 2pm.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the tractor had rolled several times, crushing the driver. He required advanced life support treatment,” he said.

Robertson said a decision was made on scene by paramedics to activate an Aeromedical helicopter to airlift the driver to hospital.

He said authorities were in attendance.

A tractor driver is assisted by emergency services personnel after a tractor rolled over him in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Midlands EMS

In April, The Mercury’s sister publication, the Daily News, reported that a 17-year-old's arm was amputated when a taxi and TLB tractor crashed in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

In that incident, which Midlands EMS also responded to, several schoolchildren were found injured following an accident between a taxi and a TLB tractor, with one of them being a 17-year-old who sustained an arm amputation.

According to the report, all patients were evaluated on scene by various ambulance services before being transported to various hospitals for further care.

KwaZulu-Natal

Karen Singh
