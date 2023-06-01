Tractor driver airlifted to hospital after being crushed in an accident in Howick

Durban – A man was airlifted to a hospital after he was crushed by the tractor he was driving in the Howick area of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. According to Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson, Midlands EMS Howick advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to the D369 following a tractor accident just after 2pm.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the tractor had rolled several times, crushing the driver. He required advanced life support treatment,” he said. Robertson said a decision was made on scene by paramedics to activate an Aeromedical helicopter to airlift the driver to hospital. He said authorities were in attendance.

A tractor driver is assisted by emergency services personnel after a tractor rolled over him in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Midlands EMS In April, The Mercury’s sister publication, the Daily News, reported that a 17-year-old's arm was amputated when a taxi and TLB tractor crashed in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.