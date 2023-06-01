Tractor driver airlifted to hospital after being crushed in an accident in Howick

Durban – A man was airlifted to a hospital after he was crushed by the tractor he was driving in the Howick area of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
According to Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson, Midlands EMS Howick advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to the D369 following a tractor accident just after 2pm.
“Upon arrival, it was found that the tractor had rolled several times, crushing the driver. He required advanced life support treatment,” he said.
Robertson said a decision was made on scene by paramedics to activate an Aeromedical helicopter to airlift the driver to hospital.
He said authorities were in attendance.
In April, The Mercury’s sister publication, the Daily News, reported that a 17-year-old's arm was amputated when a taxi and TLB tractor crashed in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
In that incident, which Midlands EMS also responded to, several schoolchildren were found injured following an accident between a taxi and a TLB tractor, with one of them being a 17-year-old who sustained an arm amputation.
According to the report, all patients were evaluated on scene by various ambulance services before being transported to various hospitals for further care.