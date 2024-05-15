Trade union Uasa says the increase in South Africa’s unemployment rate is worrying. Uasa noted that the official unemployment rate was 32.9% in the first quarter of 2024, up from 32.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Uasa spokesperson Abigail Moyo said this was a worrying second consecutive increase in the number of citizens without jobs. “The number of unemployed persons increased by 330 000 to 8.2 million. Ahead of the general elections on 29 May 2024, Uasa is deeply concerned about the current status quo, where unemployment has become a reality for millions of young South Africans.” Moyo said social and economic challenges, including slow economic growth, high crime rates and inequality, remained at the forefront, adding to the high unemployment rate.

“What hope is there in a country where a whopping 45.5% of the youth (between 15-34) are unemployed? Uasa has called on the president’s office several times to do away with the short-term employment plans, which will never solve this national crisis.” Moyo said that given the challenging economic circumstances, Uasa continued to extend its role in addressing economic challenges to tackle employment and labour issues. “On 17 May 2024, in partnership with the Bureau of Market Research (BMR), Uasa will presents the 2024 Uasa South African Employment Report together with the 2nd Usa/BMR Employment Index.”