Traditional leaders looking forward to Zulu king’s inaugural speech

Durban – The chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional Leaders, inkosi Sifiso Shinga, says they are looking forward to the inaugural address by Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini at the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday. The king is expected to address thousands of people for the first time since his coronation late last year.

It will mark the first time that the king opens the legislature since 2020, when King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu delivered the address. The late king did not deliver the address in 2021 and the speaker said at the time that this was because doctors had advised him not to do so. Last year King Misuzulu did not address the opening of the legislature as his coronation had yet to be held. Inkosi Shinga noted how in the past, the address by the king was a rallying call to action by the citizens to tackle any problems in their communities.