Upgrades along the M13 King Cetshwayo Highway will mean a temporary change in direction from Monday, January 27. Picture: Frans van Heerden/Pexels

Durban - Upgrades along the M13 King Cetshwayo Highway will mean a temporary change in direction from Monday, January 27. According to Head of eThekwini Transport Authority, Thami Manyathi, the M13 highway and the Essex Terrace Interchange - Ward 30 - is being upgraded and is under construction. "Commuters and drivers will notice that the contractors are already moving concrete barriers this week from the Pinetown to Durban carriageway of the road, to the Durban-Pinetown carriageway. After the moving of barriers, traffic will be flowing in both directions on the Durban-Pinetown carriageway," he said.

It is anticipated that the traffic flow switch will be completed by January 27 and will remain in effect for seven months. Motorists are requested to slow down, and heed the temporary traffic signs and instructions, and road safety warnings.

The upgrade of this interchange has been necessary to ease traffic flow in the area due to the significant increase of new residential and recreational developments that have taken place in the zone, as well as to accommodate future developments.

“We ask that people exercise caution when using the roads, and to be patient as we strive to improve our roads infrastructure. Construction will always slow down the traffic hence we advise drivers to start their journey earlier and to opt for alternate routes,"Manyathi said.