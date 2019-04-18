DURBAN - The eThekwini Municipality has said that issues of safety and the flouting of by-laws were the main reasons it put the brakes on a city-wide feeding project launched by a Durban-based foundation. The city’s security and emergency services committee discussed its concerns at a meeting yesterday.

The project, which was started by the Samuels Siza Foundation last year, saw beggars around the city paid to have photos taken of them in red T-shirts and shared on social media.

According to the foundation, in this first phase, beggars at intersections received a meal and a stipend each day.

The next phase gave them an opportunity to start gardens in different areas in the city.

But the committee said it had been inundated with complaints about the safety of motorists and beggars at busy traffic intersections.

Deputy mayor Fawzia Peer said there were also complaints of beggars demanding that motorists take their photographs, as well as complaints from Safer Cities and the parks department.

Committee members expressed concern that the project was not brought to the attention of the city in its planning stages.

However, they agreed yesterday to form a committee that would address the concerns raised and look at how best they could work with the foundation.

Earlier this week, the foundation’s Darin Samuels released a video via social media, expressing his disappointment at the city’s reception of the project.

Samuels said he was told he would be fined if the project was not stopped.

He said, in light of yesterday’s meeting, that he would be willing to meet city officials and would be happy if they came on board with the project.

Beggar Daniel Kruger said he was upset that the programme had been halted.

Kruger, who can often be found at the intersection of Umgeni and Sandile Thusi roads, said he had been able to earn a salary for almost three months.

“It has been about a week since the programme has stopped and we are back to begging for money. At least with the programme, we had a meal and some money to get by,” he said.

THE MERCURY