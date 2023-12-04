Trafficking of over 400 children into SA, ‘tip of iceberg’ - Mashaba

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba says the 443 Zimbabwean children, stopped at the Beitbridge Border Post after it was found they were allegedly being trafficked into South Africa, is only the tip of the iceberg. Mashaba said he visited the Beitbridge Border Post in Limpopo last week. “I have seen first-hand how border operations in South Africa have nearly ceased to exist with kilometres of fencing at the country’s borders being torn down and people moving freely in-between.

“This does not even include the countless incidents of corruption and abuse at border posts.” Mashaba said they are grateful that the children have been safely returned home from the border post. “I shudder to think of the possible hundreds of children who are illegally smuggled over where borders have been torn down and are not manned by security personnel.” Mashaba said ActionSA believes that introducing new legislation or agencies such as the Border Management Authority (BMA) will do little to address the country’s porous borders.

“In line with the policies adopted during ActionSA's inaugural policy conference in September, we advocate for extensive reforms within the Department of Home Affairs (DHA). “The objective is to streamline the visa and work permit acquisition processes for those seeking lawful entry into South Africa, concurrently addressing issues of corruption and the issuance of fraudulent documentation.” Mashaba said the government should enhance the capabilities of existing entities, provide training for personnel, and ensure strict enforcement of the law across all levels of government.