DURBAN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) in KwaZulu-Natal is set to resume some of its services today. After the devastating floods in the province last month, the train service was suspended.

Prasa said at the time that heavy rains had resulted in flooding of all rail corridors, and that falling trees and mudslides had damaged the rail network.

Prasa spokesperson Zama Nomnganga said most corridors in the province would operate from today.

However, she said that the South Coast corridor would not run as there were still areas that needed repairs between eManzimtoti and Pahla, and further down between Doonside and Kelso.

She added that Newline was under construction by Transnet and would be operated on a single line, and commuters must expect excessive delays on that corridor.

“Commuters who are monthly and weekly ticket holders will be permitted to travel free this week provided the tickets can be produced at the access gates. Detailed information on train services can be found on the stations,” said Nomnganga.

Dumi Dube, Prasa’s KZN regional manager, urged communities to respect the rail and train stations.

Daily train commuter, Sandile Gwacela, said he had been struggling with transportation for the past three weeks.

“I stay near a train station and I usually take a train every day to work. Since there have been no trains, I have been taking two taxis to get to work, which is expensive. It’s been very frustrating because I don’t even earn that much,” said Gwacela.

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) announced that from Saturday to this Friday (May17) it will be conducting its annual maintenance shutdown along the Natal Corridor rail line, which stretches from Rietvlei Gauteng to the Durban Harbour.

TFR spokesperson Mike Asefovitz said this was a planned shutdown aimed at administering continuous maintenance and refurbishment of the rail infrastructure to ensure safe and efficient railway operations.

“The shutdown maintenance schedule will include a double line closure on May11 and 12, where there will be no train service at all along the corridor during this period. From Monday (today) to Friday, there will be a partial shut, which means there will be a reduced service, where maintenance work is done between trains,” said Asefovitz.

