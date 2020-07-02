Trains prepare to get back on track

Durban - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) in KwaZulu-Natal is optimistic that the resumption of train services in some parts of eThekwini will proceed without hiccups. Prasa said it would announce the resumption date next week. According to the provincial regional manager, Dumisani Dube, arrangements had been made to deal with the expected influx of commuters in a way that complied with the regulations. KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli, and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda inspected the Durban Station train terminal yesterday. Dube said they would gradually resume operations, starting with KwaMashu and uMlazi.

“We don’t want to open all corridors at the same time as the capacity to do so is not there at the moment,” he said.

A fully configured train with 12 coaches transported more than 2300 passengers, Dube said. However, they had established that 450 people would be required for every trip in a full-length train.

“My nightmare is that people will come in numbers to our stations, get stopped and decide to force their way on to the trains. Law enforcement has indicated a willingness to assist us in managing those crowds.”

He said it was anticipated that out of desperation, people would overwhelm the service and in the process, break the regulations.

Dube said a maximum number of tickets would be sold for every station weekly.

“Once those tickets are sold, we will then inform the public that we have exhausted the sale limit, thus there will be no further ticket sales,” he said.

Ntuli said he was satisfied with Prasa’s state of readiness.

However, he said he was mindful of the amount of work that lay ahead before services were fully rolled out.

According to United National Transport Union (Untu) spokesperson Sonja Carstens, KZN was not yet ready to resume operations due to the non-payment of the cellphone service provider for cellphones used by train drivers.

“This means that train drivers would have to use their private cellphones for manual authorisation.”

She said only 40 police officials nationwide had been allocated to assist with crowd control.

“That won’t be enough to stop the crowds and maintain order,” she said.

Prasa KZN spokesperson Zama Nomnganga confirmed that the cellphone provider had cut off their service over non-payment. “Prasa is looking to get a new provider to ensure communication,” he said.

