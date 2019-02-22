DURBAN - A first of its kind event for three leading property organisations was held last week at the Durban ICC. The breakfast, held jointly by the South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa), Women’s Property Network (WPN) and the South African Institute of Black Property Practitioners (SAIBPP), aimed to unite the three associations and government to address transformation, land reform and other issues affecting the industry.

Key note speakers shared insights on land expropriation, bulk infrastructure, catalytic projects and other challenges facing the industry.

Bernadette Khumalo, regional chairperson of Sapoa in KwaZulu-Natal and chief executive of Rokwil Civils, said: “We wanted to break down stereotypes and show a united front.”

Queen Mjwara, KZN chairperson for WPN said, “Considering the property sector charter and its codes, we are making slow progress towards the benchmark. This breakfast was a reminder for our three organisations to prioritise and drive transformation.”

National keynote speakers included the portfolio committee acting chairperson and ANC Whip, PJ Mnguni, from Land Reform and Rural Development, and eThekwini Municipality deputy city manager of economic development, Phillip Sithole.

Sithole touched urban renewal, improving building practices, redressing the social housing backlog and public space management to attract investors and tourists.

The KZN Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs acting deputy director-general and chief director, Dr Sixtus Sibeta, spoke about transformation and empowerment.

