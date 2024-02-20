Transnet allowed docking of livestock carrier Al Kuwait in Cape Town for the welfare of the animals

Rajesh Dana, Port Manager at Cape Town said that they had consulted stakeholders before allowing Al Kuwait to dock. “TNPA’s decision to allow the docking of Al Kuwait was made based on a thorough assessment of various factors and in consultation with the state veterinarian, Port Health and the Maritime Security Coordination Centre. The vessel docked on Sunday for animal feed, vessel stores, bunkers and to afford the relevant parties the opportunity to conduct medical assessments on the animals on board as well as administer the necessary medical care.”

Transnet National Ports Authority said in a statement that it acknowledges the concerns surrounding the docking of the livestock carrier Al Kuwait in Cape Town.

Dana added that the safety and well-being of the animals on board was of paramount importance in making the decision and it was on these grounds that TNPA permitted the vessel to berth in Cape Town. “Port Health cleared the vessel and in so doing confirmed that all potential health issues would be managed and controlled. The State Vet Directorate for Animal Health granted permission for the vessel to be docked.”

Dana said that TNPA continues to monitor the situation with relevant stakeholders. “TNPA continues to collaborate closely with the vessel agent, terminal operator, state veterinarian, Port Health, Border Management Authority and the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to monitor the well-being of the animals and manage the risk associated with the livestock vessel docked in the port.”

Dana added the vessel was expected to leave yesterday and operations were being expedited to ensure the it departed timeously.