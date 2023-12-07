Dennis Mqadi, port manager: Port of Richards Bay said that this follows recent adverse weather conditions that negatively impacted dredging activity at the Richards Bay beach.

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) and the City of uMhlathuze have jointly committed to revive Alkantstrand Beach to ensure readiness for the upcoming summer season holidays.

“Despite challenges encountered during the accelerated efforts of restoring the beach, substantial progress has been made which include the installation of the geo sandbags which are intended to support the reclaimed floating line outlet which was refurbished in October 2023.”

Mqadi added that while clearing of debris in the beach continues, the teams have successfully filled up sand in the previously eroded area from shore. “TNPA remains steadfast in its endeavours of supporting the City in fostering a safe and inviting space for the public through the restoration project. We value the collaborative effort from all stakeholders involved in this significant endeavour.”

Mqadi said that they want to ensure an enjoyable summer holiday for holidaymakers and the people of the City of uMhlathuze. “The ongoing commitment and collaborative spirit between TNPA and the City of uMhlathuze underscores and showcases a shared goal of restoring Alkantstrand Beach, setting the stage for an enjoyable and vibrant summer season.”