Transnet cleared of 'wrongdoing' in 2017 warehouse blaze









Durban - The National Department of Environmental Affairs says that there was no foul play or negligence that led to the massive 2017 warehouse fire in South Coast Road, Durban. Believed to be the biggest fire in the city’s history, the blaze at the 21 hectare Transnet-owned warehouse, which was being leased to a private company, took millions of litres of water, more than 100 firefighters and three days to be extinguished in March 2017. Soot from the fire settled on people’s homes and cars, and made swimming pools in the vicinity turn black. The warehouse stored a variety of products, including plastic polymers, wax panels, phosphate, fertiliser, chemicals and lucerne. Responding to questions from The Mercury, Environmental Affairs department spokesperson Peter Mbelengwa said a joint inspection was conducted on March 27, 2017 at PX Shed (Transnet Warehouse) in South Coast Road by authorities from the local, provincial and national governments to determine the cause of the fire.

Mbelengwa said that based on the inspectors’ observations, the fire occurred suddenly and unexpectedly.

He said the matter had been classified as an incident and was dealt with in accordance with the requirements of section 30 of the National Environmental Management Act (Nema).

“The outcome of the inspection conducted at Transnet Warehouse revealed that there was no foul play or negligence on the site,” said Mbelengwa.

No penalties were issued, according to the department, because the incident was dealt with in terms of Nema.

“The responsible person complied with all the requirements provided for in section 30 of Nema,” said Mbelengwa.

In the immediate aftermath of the fire, sources told The Mercury that there had been a lack of water in nearby fire hydrants and the single generic fire suppression system may not have been up to scratch.

The sources said that due to the different products in the warehouse, which burned at different temperatures, it was recommended practice that multiple systems - each specifically designed for the different fire it was intended to suppress - should have been installed.

Transnet did not respond to several requests for comment.

At the time of the fire, Transnet Property’s chief executive, Thabo Lebelo, told The Mercury that the responsibility of ensuring the fire suppression system was working properly rested with the parastatal.

The Department of Labour also launched a full forensic investigation into what they described as a major incident in terms of section 24 of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

However, almost four years later, the department could not confirm whether or not the investigation had been finalised.

Department spokesperson Teboho Thejane said once the investigation had been finalised the report could be obtained through an application lodged in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act.

Thejane said its investigation did not determine blame but rather submitted a recommendation to the National ­Prosecuting Authority to decide if any person may be held responsible for the incident.

The department did not comment on the fire suppression system at the warehouse, but said: “In the case of the Occupational Health and Safety Act legislation and its application, there is very little on firefighting and nothing significant on suppression. The legislation does cover firefighting equipment, more in relation to pressure equipment regulations,” he said.

Earthlife Africa Durban representative Alice Thomson questioned whether fire-safety inspections were being done on buildings.

“Are inspections of buildings being carried out by inspectors? How often are inspections conducted? What happens if inspectors find that a building is not compliant with legislation that ensures that buildings have proper fire prevention measures in place?”

Environmental activist and co-ordinator of the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA), Desmond D’Sa, said the lack of enforcement of the law had allowed companies to ignore safety by-laws.

D’Sa said the “polluter pays principle” found in Nema and the Air Quality Act stated that irrespective of foul play or negligence, those in charge must be held responsible for pollution.

He said despite the legislation, residents who were affected by the fire had been left in limbo because the government had never indicated what action was taken against polluters.

“The government lacks the political will to act against big polluters,” said D’Sa.

According to SDCEA records, there have been hundreds of big business fires in the city.

“The government has not fined one of those companies, conducted a thorough investigation or made sure that those reports are available to affected communities. The government has failed the people’s right to a healthy environment with regard to section 24 of the Constitution,” said D’Sa.

Ernest Pieterse, a health, safety and environmental consultant, said that while he could not comment on specific fires, the statutory requirements in terms of the Occupational Health and Safety Act and Regulations were limited to basic fire equipment and inspections.

He said local by-laws and building regulations were the main governance for warehouse, factory and building fire protection requirements.

“The city fire department is at large the enforcement agency of these requirements and carries out regular industrial premises inspections to ensure compliance,” Pieterse said.

The Mercury